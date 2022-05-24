xRhodium (XRC) Price Up 21.3% This Week

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $997,522.23 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00374289 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

