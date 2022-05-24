Xylem Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

