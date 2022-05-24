XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.35 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. XYO has a market capitalization of $126.74 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

