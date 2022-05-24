Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 2.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 439,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,031,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

