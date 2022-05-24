Yarra Square Partners LP Sells 19,750 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Yarra Square Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for about 2.6% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 836,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Crown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 946,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $1,642,601. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

