Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

YTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

