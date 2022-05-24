Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $213.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $244.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $835.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $873.75 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 302,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,307. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 252.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

