Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,918. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

