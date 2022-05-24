Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will report ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.17). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 47,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,900. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

