Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $440.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $403.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $634,765. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 125,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

