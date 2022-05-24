Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,461,000 after purchasing an additional 506,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Vision by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after buying an additional 492,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 1,318,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.