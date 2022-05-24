Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 880,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.