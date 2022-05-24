Zacks: Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 30,041,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,103,027. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

