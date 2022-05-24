Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.53. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $149,934. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PetIQ by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 541,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. PetIQ has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $41.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

