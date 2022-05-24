Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will post $478.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.50 million and the highest is $487.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $379.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

RingCentral stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 2,195,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $397,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.