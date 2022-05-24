Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sotera Health posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,340. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

