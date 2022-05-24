Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $3.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,031. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

