Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,476. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

