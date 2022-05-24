Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will post $146.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.64 million and the lowest is $146.40 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $613.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. 207,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

