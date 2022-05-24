Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $2.52. Shell posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.83) to GBX 2,550 ($32.09) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.64) to GBX 2,551 ($32.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,385.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $60.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

