Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Post $1.28 EPS

Analysts expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Vale reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 2,451,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,183,441. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 658.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 389,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Vale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,140,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

