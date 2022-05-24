Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

COLD traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. 5,266,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

