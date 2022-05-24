Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.15). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMBL. Benchmark reduced their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

GMBL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 1,814,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

