Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 6,803,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $405.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.