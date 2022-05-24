Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lilium.

Get Lilium alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.