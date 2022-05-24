Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 4,479,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,079. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

