Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to Hold

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 1,699,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. DLocal has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

