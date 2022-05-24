Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

