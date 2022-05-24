Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Get Bio-Path alerts:

BPTH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.