Zel (ZEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00332692 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00083880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00068727 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

