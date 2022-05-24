ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0180 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $9,382.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.18 or 0.29468605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00501925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.12 or 1.42542824 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.