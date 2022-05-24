Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 87500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 31.39, a quick ratio of 30.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

