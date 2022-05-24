ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.0559 on Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 9% against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $1.01 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

