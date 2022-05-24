Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.58.

ZM traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 802,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,980,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

