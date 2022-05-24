Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

