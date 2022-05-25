$0.07 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. StarTek posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

SRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in StarTek by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

