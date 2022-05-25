-$0.21 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $12,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

