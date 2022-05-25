-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.27). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,476. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.