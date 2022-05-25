$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Western New England Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WNEB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 29,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

