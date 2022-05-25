$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

VRRM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

