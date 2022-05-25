$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 611.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 2,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $767.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

