$0.32 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,011 shares of company stock worth $351,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 331,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,450. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

