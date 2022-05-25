-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.50). Tricida posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,825. The firm has a market cap of $479.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Tricida in the third quarter valued at $6,032,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $11,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

