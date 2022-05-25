-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of INMB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 23.89 and a quick ratio of 23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.