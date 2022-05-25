$0.60 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. TriMas posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRS. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

