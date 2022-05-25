$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Stride posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stride by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

LRN traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 1,420,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

