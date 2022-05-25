-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. 9,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,055. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

