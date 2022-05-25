-$0.80 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.86). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.77.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 465,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Nevro has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $182.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

