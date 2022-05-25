$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,717,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

