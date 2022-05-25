122,120 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,000. Sony Group makes up 4.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE SONY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 827,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,167. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

